Congrats! Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child

Huge congratulations are in order for Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry who is pregnant with her fourth child.

The reality star revealed she was expecting baby #4 by sharing the sweetest family photo.

The doting mum wrote: “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around.”

Kailyn has been struggling during her first trimester, “I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!”

She explained: “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating.”

The Teen Mom star teamed up with Peanut to share her special news: “There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too. It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community.”

Kailyn is a mum to two-year-old Lux, six-year-old Lincoln and nine-year-old Isaac.