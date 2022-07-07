Elon Musk secretly welcomed the birth of twins last year

Congratulations are in order for tech whizz and entrepreneur Elon Musk who is now a dad-of-10 after secretly welcoming the birth of twins last year.

51-year-old Musk shares these twin babies with Shivon Zilis, who is the project director at his Neuralink company. Zilis welcomed the birth of their twins last November, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

According to these documents, the parents applied to the Texas county court, asking for their children’s names to be changed, so that they would both have “their father’s last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.”

Left: Shivon Zilis via shivonzilis.com Right: Elon Musk via Getty Images

However, no other details about the twins have been made public, including their names or sexes.

Musk and Zilis’ twins arrived just weeks before the Tesla CEO’s ex, Grimes, welcomed the birth of their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl.

It seems the twin gene must run strongly in Musk’s family as this isn’t the only time he’s fathered twins. Already a dad of 10, the business magnate shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

The pair also welcomed the birth of their son, Nevada Musk, who sadly passed away at just 10-weeks-old.

Later, Musk welcomed the birth of his two-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, with Canadian musician, Grimes. In an interview with Vanity Fair last December, Grimes revealed that she and Musk had secretly welcomed the birth of a baby girl, who was born via surrogacy.

Just last month, Musk’s daughter Vivian was legally granted a name and gender change, opting to take her mother’s maiden name instead. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Vivian explained her reasoning for this by saying, “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father [Elon] in any way, shape or form.”