Teachers express concerns over use of AI in Leaving Cert projects

Teachers have expressed their “serious” concerns over the allowed use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Leaving Certificate project work.

Earlier this week, guidelines were released by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) for at least four subjects – chemistry, biology, physics, and business. The guidelines are for the new additional assessment component (AAC), which will officially launch in September 2025.

The AAC is project work that will count for at least 40% of students’ final Leaving Cert grade in each subject. The AAC was created by the State Examinations Commission to help alleviate the weight of final exams in Leaving Cert grades.

When referring to the allowed use of AI, the guidelines state that it can be used as a tool to source references, and that “appropriate details” should be provided of any “material generated by AI software and AI applications”, such as ChatGPT.

The guidelines went on to reiterate that “plagiarism is a serious offence,” and that plagiarism “includes the use of material generated using AI software or AI applications.”

Since the guidelines’ publication, teachers have been expressing their concerns about the introduction of AI into the Leaving Cert cycle.

The Teachers Union of Ireland, which represents second and third level staff, noted that “teachers have serious concerns over the use of AI, particularly in relation to assessment methods”.

Physics teacher John Conneely, who works at St Flannan’s College in Ennis, stated that the guidelines “ignores the reality of generative AI” and that its accepted use will "undoubtedly encourage students to engage in unethical behaviour.”

“The Leaving Cert is a high stakes exam. 40% of marks allocated would be too much even without the developments in generative AI,” he continued.

“How can teachers be expected to authenticate work submitted when there is no mechanism for detecting work carried out with the aid of generative AI?” he added.

A spokesperson for the NCCA has since argued that teachers and the Department of Education were involved in drafting the guidelines, and that the guidance “does not encourage or require students to use AI”.