Tasha Ghouri shares her upset on Love Island’s lack of inclusivity

Tasha Ghouri has admitted that she is disappointed by this year’s Love Island cast.

Yesterday (May 27), the producers behind the hit ITV show unveiled its first 12 Islanders for the upcoming eleventh series of Love Island.

However, many have since called out the casting on social media for its lack of diversity.

The lineup contains just two black contestants, while only one of the stars has a disability. 29-year-old Patsy Field from London has detailed that she has Erb’s Palsy – a condition that affects the nerves in one of her arms.

“No diversity again. This line up is sad,” one fan commented on Instagram, while another exclaimed: “2 black people out of the entire cast.”

Now, one of Love Island’s former finalists has chosen to speak out on the issue.

Tasha Ghouri, who found fame on Love Island with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page in 2022, also made history as the show’s first deaf contestant.

Tasha recently took to her Snapchat account to express her disappointment over the series 11 cast, as she wrote: “Love seeing the inclusivity within the Love Island cast… feels like we’re going backwards.”

Later, the 25-year-old chose to record a video, speaking in depth about her upset.

“I am aware that there’s a girl coming in that has a disability, but this is my own opinion. I feel like TV shows just like to tick a box and then move on, like ticking that one box like having that one person with a disability,” Tasha reflected.

“I want to see more, I want to see maybe two or three people. That is just my pure opinion on how I feel when it comes to TV shows. I see it happen so much, like, ‘We’ve already had someone with that disability before’. It’s a bit of a weird way to do it,” the reality star continued.

“It’s amazing that there’s a girl going in with that, but it’s just still… I still want to see more,” Tasha added.

Love Island premieres on June 3 at 9pm on ITV2.