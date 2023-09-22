Take That announce huge stadium tour for 2024

Calling all Take That fans!

The hit band have announced they will be taking to the stage once again as they have revealed their huge 2024 tour.

During the tour, which kicks off in April 2024, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be joined by special guest Olly Murs.

The tour will start in Sheffield before they head to Leeds, Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Swansea, among many other major cities. They will finish up in Bristol in June.

As well as announcing their tour, Take That have revealed they are releasing their ninth studio album, titled This Life.

The first single from the album, Windows, has been released today, Friday, September 22.

When announcing their UK and Ireland tour, the band headed to social media to share details of the event.

Alongside a video that shows snippets of the band performing over the years, the trio shared their excitement in the caption of the post.

They wrote, “We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024!”.

“Tickets go on general sale Friday 29th September at 9:30 AM but you can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10:00 AM on Tuesday 26th September”.

“Pre-order and get info for accessing the pre-sale at the link in our bio. It’s been such a pleasure making this album and we can’t wait for you to hear it and perform some songs live”.

The Shine singers then shared more information of how fans can get their hands on tickets, revealing that pre-sale access on album pre-orders closes on Tuesday, September 26 at 10am.

Pre-sale tickets will then go live on Wednesday, September 27 at 9.30am. Those who didn’t get pre-sale access can try to buy tickets on Friday, September 29 at 9.30am in the general sale.