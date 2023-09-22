SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Take That announce huge stadium tour for 2024

by

Calling all Take That fans!

The hit band have announced they will be taking to the stage once again as they have revealed their huge 2024 tour. 

During the tour, which kicks off in April 2024, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be joined by special guest Olly Murs. 

The tour will start in Sheffield before they head to Leeds, Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Swansea, among many other major cities. They will finish up in Bristol in June.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

As well as announcing their tour, Take That have revealed they are releasing their ninth studio album, titled This Life. 

The first single from the album, Windows, has been released today, Friday, September 22. 

When announcing their UK and Ireland tour, the band headed to social media to share details of the event. 

Alongside a video that shows snippets of the band performing over the years, the trio shared their excitement in the caption of the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

They wrote, “We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024!”.

“Tickets go on general sale Friday 29th September at 9:30 AM but you can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10:00 AM on Tuesday 26th September”.

“Pre-order and get info for accessing the pre-sale at the link in our bio. It’s been such a pleasure making this album and we can’t wait for you to hear it and perform some songs live”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

The Shine singers then shared more information of how fans can get their hands on tickets, revealing that pre-sale access on album pre-orders closes on Tuesday, September 26 at 10am.

Pre-sale tickets will then go live on Wednesday, September 27 at 9.30am. Those who didn’t get pre-sale access can try to buy tickets on Friday, September 29 at 9.30am in the general sale.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.