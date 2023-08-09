Tailr secures €700k investment, advancing sustainable fashion revolution in Ireland

Innovative cloud-based software firm Tailr announces an investment raise of €700,000, with participation from renowned lead investor Delta Partners, UK investor Haatch alongside Enterprise Ireland and angel investors.

Redefining production for the clothing industry, Tailr was developed to tackle inconsistent sizing and excessive garment waste from the manufacturing level.

Tailr's revolutionary cloud-based SaaS platform addresses the inefficiencies and challenges faced by the clothing industry, enabling real-time data flow between design teams, fabric mills, and factories. The platform streamlines production processes, ensuring consistent sizing across fabrics, cuts and seasons while supporting clothing brands in achieving their sustainability goals.

Founder and CEO Shana Chu made the exciting announcement of the successful raise of €700,000 investment this past week.

Founder and CEO of Tailr – Shana Chu



"In an era where the fashion industry is grappling with waste and inconsistent sizing, Tailr's innovative platform offers a comprehensive solution. Our technology empowers clothing brands to streamline production, enhance sustainability, and deliver consistent sizing from season to season. This achievement is a testament to our team's perseverance and the incredible potential of Tailr. It will enable us to further develop the platform and drive positive change within the industry while scaling our operations and expand our market reach”

The investment of €700,000 not only provides Tailr with the necessary capital to fuel its growth but also validates the industry's recognition of the platform's immense potential. With this funding, Tailr plans to scale its operations, expand its market reach, and solidify its position as a transformative force within the garment industry.

Further discussing the future of Tailr, Shana said, “I am particularly delighted that both Haatch and Delta partners choose to invest in our vision. Their support not only provides us with the necessary capital to fuel our growth but also brings invaluable expertise and networks to help us navigate the competitive landscape. We share a common vision for the future and a commitment to reshaping the clothing industry, and their involvement will undoubtedly accelerate our journey towards achieving our goals. Together, we will defy the odds, disrupt the status quo, and empower a new era of technological advancement."

Tailr's success story highlights Ireland's pivotal role in the global tech landscape, where pioneering companies like Tailr are reshaping traditional industries and driving sustainable practices. As the industry continues to evolve, Ireland remains at the forefront of technological advancement and economic growth.

The investment raise included participation from a variety of renowned investors including lead investor Delta Partners, UK investor Haatch alongside Enterprise Ireland and angel investors.

When speaking about Tailr’s success, Anne Lanigan, Divisional Manager, Technology & Services, Enterprise Ireland said: “Tailr is a high potential start-up bringing innovation and adaptability to the critical area of sustainability within the textiles industry. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support the company on its journey of competing and winning business in international markets and I’d like to congratulate the team on their significant achievements to date. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Shana Chu, we are confident that Tailr can go from strength-to-strength and make its mark offering a highly innovative deep-tech solution to the fashion sector globally.”

When speaking about the market and Tailr’s involvement, Amy Neale, General Partner at Delta Partners said: “There is an urgent need to address the sustainability gap in fashion, and we are incredibly excited to be supporting Tailr’s solution for the industry. Tackling the grassroot challenges of garment production is the best way to create impact and with Shana Chu’s industry experience, she and the Tailr team are perfectly placed to support all of those involved in the fashion value chain to be more productive while reducing garment waste.”

www.tailr.ai