Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter’s birthday with cute throwback snaps

Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone has taken to Instagram to share some throwback photos of him and his daughter Sistine to mark her 24th birthday.

Stallone shared a carousel of snaps for his 14.9M followers to see. The post included photos of the two posing in front of a body of water, Sylvester with a cigar in his mouth, Sistine grinning from ear to ear as a young girl, and of the father-daughter duo walking down a hallway dressed to the nines.

The 75-year-old captioned the birthday post, “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE! Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift!”.

Sistine, who is also an actress and starred in 47 Metres Down: Uncaged, commented under her dad’s post writing, “I love you dad!!!!”.

Sistine’s younger sister Scarlet wrote, “Bawling”, under the snaps.

Many fans of the actor also left messages in the comments for the Rambo star and his daughter with one penning, “Very beautiful words Sylvester. I appreciate you and your family very much”.

“Happy Birthday Sistine! Slyvester, you have a very beautiful family”, wrote another.

A third fan added, “You're a blessed man, happy birthday Sistine. Health and happiness to you and your family”.

As well as acting and modelling in the past, Sistine hosts her own podcast with her older sister, 25-year-old Sophia. The podcast is called Unwaxed and the women talk about many topics from adulting to single life.

Sylvester shares Sistine with wife Jennifer Flavin. They also have 20-year-old Scarlet and Sophia (25) together. Stallone has two sons from his previous relationship with ex-wife Sasha Czack, 43-year-old Seargeoh and Sage who sadly passed away in 2012 when he was 36-years-old.