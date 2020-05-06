Swoon! Paul Mescal gave Connell’s chain to Daisy Edgar Jones

We can all agree that Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones couldn’t have played Connell and Marianne more perfectly. Fans of the book have been completely blown away by the show and we’re not one bit surprised.

However, it’s safe to say that the true star of Normal People was Connell’s chain. Everyone has been swooning over the leading man and his necklace since the show aired- can you blame them? People have become so obsessed with the chain that sales have gone through the roof. We’re guessing that’s what we’ll be buying our fellas for Christmas/birthdays/anniversaries then?

If, like us, you’re completely fascinated by all things Normal People then prepare to melt. When the cast and crew finished filming, Mescal gave 21-year-old Daisy Edgar Jones the sweetest gift.

Connell’s chain.

During an interview with Variety, the actor shared: "I gave it to Daisy and I'm not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff."

Luckily, someone found the chain and returned it to the Normal People actress. “You can call off the search party,” Mescal joked.

The chain is so well-loved that it has its own Instagram account. Yes, we’re serious. And yes, it’s our favourite Instagram account.