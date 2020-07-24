Sweet Magnolias renewed for a second season, Netflix reveals

Fans of Sweet Magnolias, we have the news you’ve all been waiting for! The hit Netflix show has finally been renewed for a second season. The romantic-drama brought us all the smalltown joy we needed during lockdown and the story will continue.

A second season of the show has been ordered by Netflix, which comes as a huge relief to fans after that nail-biting cliff hanger in the finale episode.

Sweet Magnolias follows three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity.

Sweet Magnolias stars Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Heather Headley as Helen and Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue. Jamie Lynn Spears stars as Noreen, American Pie’s Chris Klein stars as Bill Townsend and Grey’s Anatomy actor Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox.

The Netflix show is based on the books by American writer Sherryl Woods.

The series is so easy to watch and is ideal for anyone who adored Gilmore Girls back in the day. It was the ultimate antidote for the darker days of lockdown. You will get completely wrapped up in the small town charm, the everyday drama and the complex relationships. It helps you switch off from the world we're living in right now and I think we could all benefit from doing that at the moment.

If you’ve yet to watch this heartwarming show then why not check it out this weekend? All ten episodes are available on Netflix now.