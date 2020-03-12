Surprise! Nicole Appleton welcomes a beautiful baby girl

Singer Nicole Appleton has surprised fans by revealing she is a new mum! The former All Saints member has given birth to a gorgeous baby girl after hiding her pregnancy for nine months.

Nicole posted a series of photos of her darling girl and we just can't get enough of her name.

The doting mum decided to call her first-born Skipper Hudson Haines.

She gushed: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months…which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends…I can finally announce our incredible news!!..Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived."

She added: "Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!"

The singer's friends showered her with love following the major announcement: "No way!!!!! Wow!!!! Congratulations!!!! So happy for you all."

"Just the best news my gorgeous girl! We love you so much. X" Emma Bunton added.

"Congratulations my beautiful friend – what a lucky little girl she is to be born into so much love to such good people. Can’t wait to come and squeeze her," said Kate Thornton.

Chloe Delevigne said: "Wow!!!! Huge congratulations!!"

Huge congratulations to Nicole and Stephen. Nicole shares son Gene with ex-husband Liam Gallagher.