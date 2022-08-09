Surprise! It seems Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have ‘tied the knot’

By Brian Cummins

Rumour has it that 31-year-old British singer Rita Ora and 46-year-old director Taika Waititi have secretly tied the knot.

After months of speculation that the pair had gotten engaged, it would seem they’ve decided to make things official with a secret wedding ceremony that took place in London. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there.”

“Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are,” the insider added. “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

They’ve definitely done a good job of keeping their relationship mostly private, as there is not a lot of information about their romance available to the public. However, allegedly there will be a big party coming up to celebrate their marriage, according to the same source.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine,” the insider noted.

The Anywhere singer has also been covering up her and Taika’s ring fingers in their social media posts, not realising that her sister uploaded another angle where Taika Waititi can be seen wearing a silver ring on his left ring finger.

Credit: Elena Ora Instagram

Hopefully the couple reveal some more details from the day soon, because we’re sure the intimate ceremony was absolutely fabulous!