Support Irish fishing communities with Donegal Catch

Donegal Catch is encouraging households nationwide to choose Irish white fish this National Fish Week, which takes place from February 20th until the 26th. Buying responsibly caught haddock, whiting and hake from Donegal Catch supports Irish fishermen, fisherwomen and local fishing communities.

Donegal Catch, Ireland’s number one frozen fish brand for almost 40 years, has excitedly released a new TV advert featuring fisher Frank McClenaghan from Greencastle in Co. Donegal explaining why fishing is important for local communities and the role sustainability plays in the Irish fishing industry. The advert is on air now and will continue as for 4 weeks as part of the National Fish Week campaign. You can watch it yourself here.

Frank McClenaghan spoke about the campaign, saying, “I’ve been fishing for 14 years and come from a fishing family who have been fishing for three generations. Fishing is the heart of the Greencastle community and supports local families and businesses”.

“As a Donegal Catch fish supplier I’m delighted to work with them to highlight the importance of choosing Irish fish and the impact on Irish fishing communities.”

The Donegal Catch Marketing Manager, Aisling Twomey spoke about National Fish Week and the importance of consuming local white fish during National Fish Week and all throughout the year.

“We are encouraging Irish households to choose Donegal Catch Irish haddock, whiting and hake this National Fish Week. With people’s increasing desire to eat locally and sustainably caught fish, we are working closely with Irish fishers like Frank, to bring quality fish to Irish dinner plates”.

“Donegal Catch is the largest purchaser of white fish from the Irish catching sector and processes over 20% of Irish landed haddock and whiting. We recognise the role we play in the sustainable development of the Irish fishing industry, protecting our waters, and positively impacting our communities for generations to come. We’re thrilled with our new TV advert featuring Frank and delighted that it is going to air this year for National Fish Week.”

Donegal Catch works closely with Irish fish suppliers to source the best quality fish, fully traceable back to the boat.

There is a vast variety of fish in Donegal Catch’s range and last year they extended it even further with award winning products such as Salt & Vinegar Haddock Bites (€5.50) and Chunky Hake (€6.60).

From family favourites Breaded Whiting (€5.99) and Breaded Haddock (€5.99) to Craft Cider (€5.50) or Pale Ale Battered Haddock (€5.50), the Donegal Catch frozen fish range is versatile and conveniently prepared as it is ready to pop in the oven from frozen. This way, you can trust you’ll get a delicious, healthy meal in minutes for you and your family.

Donegal Catch also has some great ideas for new recipes, along with top tips on how best to get more fish into your diet, which can be found here. One of our favourite recipes by Donegal Catch is their chunky hake with chorizo and onion potato hash. Check out the recipe below.

Chunky Hake with Chorizo and Onion Potato Hash.

Serves: 2

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Donegal Catch Chunky Hake fillets

350 grams floury potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 onion, finely sliced

100 grams chorizo sausage, cut into cubes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, sliced

½ teaspoon dried thyme

100 grams roasted red peppers, from a jar, sliced

150 grams spinach

Chopped parsley, to serve

Method: