Support a great cause this summer for just €18

2023 will be the ninth annual Up the Hill for Jack and Jill fundraising campaign, which is kindly supported by global healthcare company Abbott, and organisers are hoping to raise €75,000 for Jack and Jill’s vital services for more than 400 families nationwide – equivalent to 4,167 hours of in-home nursing care and respite support.

Each €18 registration fee will help fund one hour of in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions, up to the age of six years.

Your donation to Jack and Jill will help families across Ireland who need support to keep their child with such highly complex medical needs at home, where they belong, just like the Adams family.

Little Grayson Adams (age three), from Beaumont in Dublin, has been diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), also known as tuberous sclerosis. This is a very rare genetic condition that causes non-cancerous (benign) tumours to grow in the brain and several areas of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys, and skin. For mum Dawn Adams, the support provided by Jack and Jill means so much:

“Without Jack and Jill, I wouldn’t get any time to myself. Grayson’s care is 24 hours a day. His condition means he has global developmental delay, cognitive and physical delay, is non-verbal and cannot walk. He also suffers from chronic epilepsy and has multiple seizures every day. It’s impossible to get childcare because people are afraid to mind him because of the seizures.

“When Grayson is with his Jack and Jill nurse, I know that he is 100% safe so I can have a much-needed rest. This precious time is the only break I get where I can fully switch off. I use the time to sleep, shower or catch up on everyday things like laundry – little things that are simply impossible to do while caring for a child with such complex needs.”

Participating in Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is simple and rewarding. Here are three easy steps to get involved:

Step 1 – On your Marks! Visit www.jackandjill.ie to register your Up the Hill fundraiser for just €18 per adult.

Step 2 – Get Set! Organize your Up the Hill fundraising event and rally family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues to join you or support your cause by making a donation.

Step 3 – Go! Choose a local hill, set a suitable date and time, grab your eco-friendly #UptheHill23 banner, and embark on your climb for a great cause.

All you have to do now is register here www.jackandjill.ie and plan for a fun day out!

