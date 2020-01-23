‘Super giddy’: Jessie J and Channing Tatum rekindle romance

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are together again. The couple decided to rekindle their romance after splitting late last year.

The Domino singer and her actor beau went their separate ways eight weeks ago but decided to give their relationship another chance.

A source told E! News that they are “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” they added.

The couple are “very happy to be spending time together again,” the source shared.

"Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week. They are super giddy around each other."

News of their reconciliation comes after Channing and Jessie were spotted furniture shopping in LA last week. A fan spotted the couple and said that they looked really happy together.

The lovebirds have kept their relationship underwraps but are believed to be quite serious about one another. E! News reported: “They aren't there yet, but they love their life together and what they have. He loves seeing her perform and traveling with her. They have a good thing going."

We’re thrilled to see Jessie and Channing back together. We’re only the teeniest bit heartbroken…