Sunshine forecast next week: Q+A launch new SPF collection just in time

The Q+A mission has always been to demystify the complexities in the skincare market. Q+A believe that Skincare and Suncare go hand-in-hand and should be accessible to everyone.

Their in-house Development Team have worked to formulate a range of daily-use SPF skincare products. These new additions utilise the benefits of natural mineral filters and reef-safe chemical filters to provide affordable, high natural Suncare suitable for all skin types.

Active-led Suncare with high-performance results

Premium quality formulations without the price tag

Reef-safe formulations

A blend of Mineral and Chemical UV filters

SPF50 UVA/ UVB protection.

Alcohol free and fragrance free

50% PCR Plastic packaging

Q+A products are not tested on animals, and never will be.

Q+A Suncare is here to deliver high-natural SPF protection to your daily skincare routine, while never compromising on powerful, results-driven ingredients, all at an affordable price.

SQUALENE SPF 50 Hydrating Daily Sunscreen 50ml | Vegan-friendly | €18.00/£15.00

This fast-absorbing, non-sticky daily sunscreen works to protect against the damaging effects of the sun while nourishing dry, sensitive skin. Infused with natural Squalane and softening Meadowfoam Oil, this hybrid mineral formula not only offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays but also intensely moisturises lacklustre skin for a velvety soft complexion. When absorbed, expect minimal white cast and a protected, hydrated and calm complexion.

SPF 50, PA ++++ UVA protection and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.

PEPTIDE SPF 50 Anti-Ageing Daily Sunscreen 50ml | Vegan-friendly | €18.00/£15.00

Shield your skin from the damaging effects of the sun with this lightweight, non-sticky daily sunscreen. Infused with collagen-boosting Pre-Peptides and brightening Adzuki Beans, this hybrid mineral formula not only offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays but also promotes a rejuvenated, youthful and supple complexion. When absorbed, expect minimal white cast and a protected, hydrated and radiant complexion.

SPF 50, PA ++++ UVA protection and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.

NIACINAMIDE SPF 50 Balancing Daily Sunscreen 50ml | Vegan-friendly | €18.00/£15.00

This lightweight, non-greasy daily sunscreen works to protect against the damaging effects of the sun whilst calming and rebalancing the skin. Enhanced with Niacinamide, this hybrid mineral formula helps to regulate oiliness, refine pore size and control blemishes while providing broad-spectrum coverage for both UVA and UVB rays. When absorbed, expect minimal white cast and a protected, calm and hydrated complexion!

SPF 50, PA ++++ UVA protection, and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.

DIRECTIONS: Apply a generous amount daily to clean skin. Gently blend into the face and neck until fully absorbed. Use as the final step in your skincare routine or prior to makeup application. Apply at least 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and reapply after perspiring, swimming, or towelling

Stockists: Chemist Warehouse, Cara Pharmacy, Evergreen Healthfoods, McCabes, Cloud 10 Beauty, McCauley Pharmacy, Millies.ie, Medicare, Gordons, Shaws and independent pharmacies nationwide.