Ashley Kehoe’s day-to-night dress is our summer style must have

Summer is in full swing – and we're looking to some of our fave fashion influencers for style inspiration for the coming months.

Yellow is having a major moment – so when we spotted the stunning Ashley Kehoe in this polka-dot printed yellow number, we had to have it.

Ashley proved that this piece is a complete day-to-night transitional dress, donning it for influencer duties at Blossom Hill's launch for their collab with Feel Unique in The Cliff Town House, before rocking it to the launch of The Vodafone Comedy Festival in Camden Street's Opium Rooms.

Photo: Brian McEvoy

Ashley's dress is from dresses.ie, our favourite haunt for nabbing the latest styles without breaking the bank.

The yellow dress is one of their best sellers, featuring long, fluted sleeves and a double tiered skirt.

The Mustard Sheer Bell Sleeve Tier Skirt Tie Dress is only €29.00, so it's super affordable – especially for the amount of times we plan to wear it.

A post shared by ASHLEY KEHOE (@ashleykehoe09) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Ashley opted for a casual denim jacket and lace-up block midi heels for her OOTD – complete with a Gucci Marmont handbag.

We can see this guna looking gorge with white tennis shoes and a baker boy cap, or teamed with high barely-there heels and a statement belt.