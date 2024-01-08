Suits cast open up about where they stand with Meghan Markle

The cast of Suits have been discussing where they stand with Meghan Markle, five years after she left the show.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan played the role of Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama. The star was written out of the show just a few weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Now, over five years on from her Suits exit, some of the Duchess’ co-stars have opened up about their relationship with her.

The show’s two male leads – Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht – attended the Golden Globe awards ceremony last night in Los Angeles, where they were asked by Entertainment Weekly if Meghan could appear in any future Suits revival.

"Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff,” Patrick imagined, referring to his on-screen marriage with Meghan’s character.

"She's pretty popular right now," he teased further, to which his co-star Gabriel joked about being unaware of Meghan’s new role.

Credit: USA Network

“Did you hear about Meghan? I'll tell you later. There's been a lot of stuff going on,” Patrick laughed.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety on the red carpet, Suits star Gina Torres opened up about the “insane” group chat that the cast are involved in. However, the actress got candid when she was asked if Meghan is included in it.

"We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here,” Gina gushed.

The update comes as Meghan recently addressed her time on Suits. Speaking to Variety in November, she was asked about the show’s recent surge in popularity on Netflix, earning 45 billion minutes of streams.

“Isn’t it wild?” Meghan exclaimed, before being asked for the secret behind the “phenomenon”.

“I have no idea! It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she recalled.