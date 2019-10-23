Style crush: Meghan wore the most gorge purple dress last night

The Duchess of Sussex has had quite an emotional few weeks but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her royal duties.

Meghan is naturally struggling to cope with the horrid backlash but that didn’t stop her from attending the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night.

The former actress looked as beautiful as ever in a purple midi dress by Artizia Babaton. The Duchess donned a stunning pair of navy Manolo Blahnik heels with the dress.

The mum opened up about being attacked and mistreated by the British press in ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, proving to the public that the media has portrayed her in a completely negative and untrue light.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot," the mum said.

She explained that the past year had been unbearably difficult for her and despite trying her best to ignore the hatred, she couldn’t, “Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging."

She stressed that she shouldn’t have to put up with such cruelty. “It’s not enough to just survive something,'" she said. "'That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.”