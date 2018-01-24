Students created a mathematical formula for the perfect roast potato

Is there anything more comforting than a home-cooked Sunday roast?

It's one of life's greatest pleasures, and we'll be damned if anyone tries to tell us otherwise.

Plenty of stuffing, lashings of gravy, and a cheeky Yorkshire pudding to top it all off, oh, and let's not forget about the real star of the show – the potatoes.

Everyone will claim that their mother makes the best roasties in the land, but we've never had a verified scale on which to judge them on – until now.

A group of students from the Edge Hotel School at the University of essex have created a mathematical formula that they claim can be used to cook the perfect roast potato.

In collaboration with the Samuel Whitbread School in Bedfordshore, pupils have developed what they call the “Edge Hotel School Method”.

So, how does it work?

Well, to start you'll need to cut your potatoes at a 30-angle.

“We’re going for a formula which takes the three radii of the potato and it multiplies them altogether so that you can figure out the surface area,” a student from the Samuel Whitbread School explained to ITV News.

You can achieve this by first cutting the potatoes lengthwise and cutting each half at the perfect angle.

By doing this, the potato's surface are will be increased by 65 per cent, thus making it crispier and let's face it, even more delicious.

The students then use Heston Blumenthal’s roast potato recipe to cook the potatoes in the oven.

You can check out the recipe in full below.

Well, we know what we're making for dinner this weekend.