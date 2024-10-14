Strictly’s Wynne Evans speaks out on ‘misinterpreted’ incident

Wynne Evans has broken his silence on concerns regarding his partnership with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Welsh opera singer Wynne is currently partnered up with Katya for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Saturday night’s edition of Strictly, viewers speculated that there was some discomfort from Katya towards Wynne. In one particular moment, which later went viral on social media, Wynne could be seen sliding his hand from Katya’s waist towards her stomach, before Katya subtly removed his hand and put it back on her hip.

In another awkward moment, Wynne turned to offer high fives to Katya, but she turned away from him.

The pair – who danced a Tango during Saturday night’s live show – later shared a video message on social media, confirming that there was no negativity between them and that their actions were a “very silly inside joke”.

Now, a few days on from the controversy, Wynne has taken the opportunity to address the issue again.

Speaking on his radio show on BBC Radio Wales earlier today, the 52-year-old decided to make another comment on the matter.

"Firstly, I want to say I'm absolutely heartbroken about the things that are being said about me in the past day. It's not nice to live in that time,” he admitted.

"Katya and I are really really close and we're really good friends and on Saturday night, we made a stupid joke that went wrong. We thought it was really funny. It has been totally misinterpreted,” the TV star continued.

“Everything is on Katya's socials, she's explained she doesn't feel uncomfortable and we have a great friendship. I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it. It was a joke. There's no real story really,” he insisted.

“I feel weird apologising as I don't feel like I've done anything. I misjudged it. If there's a joke, I'm usually at the centre of it. That's basically it and now I just want to keep dancing,” Wynne concluded.