Strictly’s Ore Oduba confirms split from his wife after nine years

Ore Oduba’s marriage has come to an end.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has announced that he has separated from his wife Portia after nine years of marriage.

The couple are also parents to two children – six-year-old Roman and three-year-old Genie.

Ore – who won his series of Strictly in 2016 with his dance partner Joanne Clifton – took to social media to share the sad news.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old posted a written statement on his Instagram stories, confirming that he is no longer with Portia.

“Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year,” he began.

“We're so grateful for all the love you've shared with us both over the years. And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigate this difficult transition,” Ore continued.

“We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always,” he added.

Ore and Portia first met in 2010 at an event at Loughborough University. After dating for several years, the couple got engaged in 2014. The pair went on to tie the knot one year later in November 2015, at a stunning ceremony at Penshurst Place in Kent.

In January 2018, Ore and Portia became parents for the first time together with the arrival of their son, Roman. Then, in 2021, the couple confirmed that Portia had given birth to their second child, a baby girl named Genie.

In 2021, Ore gave an interview to ITV’s Good Morning Britain and admitted that the pair had been struggling.

“My wife and I will be ten years together next month and we’ve never done anything more challenging than the last 12 months. There were tears, tantrums,” he confessed.

“Roman has enhanced our world more than we could have dreamt but there are times we have to remember that we love each other and that's why he’s here. He's been our guardian angel in lockdown but he's also been the cause of a few little tiffs,” he added.