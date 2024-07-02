Strictly’s Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez reveal ‘curse’ thoughts

Some of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest stars have addressed the show’s so-called ‘curse’.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are just two of the hit BBC show’s professional dancers.

Now, while promoting their upcoming joint tour, titled Speakeasy, the two stars have been speaking out about their thoughts on Strictly.

During a recent interview with OK!, the pair were asked to share their opinions on the rumoured Strictly curse.

The show has played a role in forming many romances between co-stars over the years, including the likes of Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and even Gorka’s own relationship with his fiancé Gemma Atkinson.

When asked if they both believe that the Strictly curse is “real”, Karen admitted: “I've seen things. I'm not gonna talk about them. It exists. It's there. Whoever wants to go and play, that's there on them.”

The 42-year-old then went on to argue that the so-called ‘curse’ could happen in any profession.

“It’s like any other job – it just happens. People are like, ‘Oh but you guys are so sexy and you're so close up and personal’, and I'm like, listen, I've been up close and personal with a lot of people but I don't go there because I respect my job and I respect people,” Karen stated.

Agreeing with his castmate, Gorka went on to add: “That happens everywhere. It could happen everywhere. It's just one of those things. To be honest, I always said, if it happens, it’s because the people are not really happy. So, it doesn't matter what it is.”

Strictly, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is due to return to the BBC this September.

While its celebrity lineup has yet to be confirmed, it has been announced that professional dancer Amy Dowden will be rejoining the show after her cancer treatment last year. Meanwhile, Giovanni Pernice has been dropped out, amid the BBC’s ongoing investigation into his conduct.