Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima discusses ‘emotional’ wedding day

Graziano Di Prima has been reflecting on his wedding day with his wife Giada Lini.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro tied the knot in Sicily in 2022 after having to cancel their big day twice before due to Covid rules.

As he shares an insight into his and Giada’s wedding, Graziano has shared his thoughts on starting a family.

In an interview with OK!, the 30-year-old revealed, “In Italy there were rules about only being able to have a certain number of people, but I have a huge family. We married each other while both being on a world tour of Here Come the Boys”.

“I said, ‘Listen, I need at least four days off because I am going to get married’. Luckily they were so nice and let us fly out to Sicily with Nadiya [Bychkova] and Karim [Zeroual] while we were doing the tour”.

He then admitted, “Everything was so quick, we were full of emotion. I couldn’t stop crying for two days. But the days after, we were back on tour. I was back doing the show and in my head, I was thinking, ‘What the hell, I just got married and now I am back in the UK doing a show’”.

Opening up about whether or not he and his wife plan to have children, Di Prima explained, “We are both dancers and I always say to my wife, when she feels ready I am always here to support her".

"We have to find the right time in our lives to do it. Of course we want a family in the future, absolutely”.

Giada also stated, “We both want a family. I think it’s a little bit different with our work, especially for us ladies. We have to stop our careers and our bodies change”.

“You have to be ready 100 per cent to dedicate all of yourself to this, and then hope you can come back”.

The couple then confessed their secret to a happy marriage, with Graziano saying, “Love each other first and don’t take time for granted. I will always try and do little things to surprise my wife. Always be there for each other in good and bad moments”.

Giada revealed, “I think our life together is never boring. We never take anything for granted. I always say ‘every time you feel like the first time’ because we have so many different experiences together. Every day feels like a new adventure”.