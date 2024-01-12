Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice speaks out on Amanda Abbington ‘feud’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been supporting Giovanni Pernice, after he has spoken out for the first time on his ‘feud’ with Amanda Abbington.

The Italian professional dancer was previously partnered with the Sherlock star during the most recent series of Strictly.

However, Giovanni and Amanda were only able to perform four dances together, before the actress quit the show for “personal reasons”.

In recent days, it has since been claimed that Amanda has been “diagnosed with PTSD” since her time on the hit BBC show, and has reportedly "demanded" footage from her rehearsals with Giovanni.

After remaining quiet about the speculation this month, the pro dancer has now chosen to speak out for the first time about the rumours.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 33-year-old posted a written message to celebrate his upcoming live tour, but also subtly addressed his alleged ‘feud’.

"One week today we open ‘LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU’," he exclaimed, adding: "We're working hard but is going to be epic.”

Giovanni then went on to directly address the drama, writing: "I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week.”

"I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you GIO," he concluded, along with three red heart emojis.

Many fans of the Strictly star have since taken to the comments section of his post to express their support.

“We've got your back Gio.. always x,” one follower penned.

“Hold your head up high – we are all with you,” another replied.

“This last week has defo been a tough one for you but we support you so so much. You are amazing,” a third fan added.

A few of Giovanni’s former Strictly partners have also spoken out in support of him, including 2017 finalist Debbie McGee.

The 65-year-old recently shared a photo of the pair posing together, with the caption: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly”.

“Love you … thank you,” Giovanni replied at the time.