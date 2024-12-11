Strictly’s Chris & Dianne tearfully reflect on getting to the final

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell have shared a heartfelt reflection on their journey through Strictly Come Dancing.

Professional dancer Dianne and comedian Chris – who is also the BBC show’s first blind contestant – have made it through to this Saturday’s Strictly final, where they will be performing three dances.

Ahead of the final, the pair – who remain the bookies’ favourite to win the glitterball trophy – have been giving an insight into their preparations.

Last night, Chris and Dianne took to Instagram to post a video update with their followers, explaining which dances they will be doing.

“The judges have chosen our Couple’s Choice to do again, which is really exciting for us because I wasn’t feeling very well on the Couple’s Choice night, and also I think we can do it so much better,” Dianne revealed.

“It wasn’t very fun, to be honest, to do that and I genuinely think you were so worried about me that you didn’t even think about the dance yourself,” the 35-year-old Australian continued.

The dancing stars then went on to confirm that their chosen dance is the Waltz, set to You’ll Never Walk Alone. Chris later detailed the reason why he “got a little bit emotional” during recent rehearsals.

“The way it works on Saturday is we’re going to do the Couple’s Choice, then we do our Showdance, and then we’re going to do the Waltz. We rehearsed the Waltz and I realised that this is going to be the last dance that we do, and I imagined it all being over on Saturday and it being the last time that we dance on the show, and it upset me,” the 47-year-old confessed.

Chris and Dianne concluded their video by reminding fans that “things don’t need to be perfect to be successful.”

“We’re going to just do what we do best, and enjoy our time out there on the Strictly floor. Whether that means we get a 7 from Craig or that means we get a 10, who cares? What we will do is enjoy, dance like it’s going to be our last time, because it’s going to be,” Dianne noted.