Strictly’s Bobby Brazier gets candid after losing out on glitterball

Bobby Brazier has spoken out on his journey with Strictly Come Dancing, a few days after its thrilling conclusion.

On Saturday night, the EastEnders actor and his dance partner Dianne Buswell lost out on the chance to lift the glitterball trophy, as former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola won the series.

However, despite failing to receive the most votes from Strictly viewers, Bobby has still been gushing over his experience.

Earlier today, the 20-year-old appeared on ITV’s Loose Women alongside his father Jeff Brazier. During his interview, Bobby was asked how he has been coping with the end of his Strictly journey.

"I feel a bit lost. I miss Dianne. I’m eating ice cream for breakfast, I’m in no kind of physical place… I don’t know what to do, what do I do?" he admitted.

When asked to describe his time on the hit BBC show, the soap actor exclaimed: “Immense joy and deep distress but memories that will last a lifetime.”

"I knew from the very beginning that I didn’t want to miss out on anything, I wanted to experience all of Strictly and I feel like I did,” Bobby continued.

"I didn’t miss out on any of the dances, as I say, I experienced immense joy and deep distress and I welcomed it all and I loved every second. Actually, that’s a lie. I didn’t love every second,” he teased, referring to the show’s intense training.

Bobby then concluded by detailing how Strictly helped him to express his grief over the loss of his mother, Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died from cervical cancer when he was just five years old.

"I fell in love over the course of the last couple of months, with just telling the story. Whether it’s the joyful story or the grief story, any kind of story, just the ability to express myself, with Dianne, through the means of a dance is so much fun,” he praised.