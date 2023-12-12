Strictly’s Annabel Croft pens emotional tribute to Johannes

Annabel Croft has paid an emotional, final tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing partner.

The former tennis player departed the Strictly competition over the weekend, narrowly missing out on a place in this Saturday’s grand final.

Annabel and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe lost out in the dance off to EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

After saying a fond farewell to her Strictly journey, Annabel has now shared a final message to Johannes.

The 57-year-old, who took part in the hit BBC show in honour of her late husband Mel, chose to post several snaps of herself and Johannes.

“Thank you for being my partner over the last few months. You have become more than just a dance partner – You are a best friend, soul mate and rock,” Annabel gushed in her caption.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to dance in your arms and be taught by you every day for the last 12 weeks. Your patience, expertise, kindness, care, sense of humour and everything else, made every dance rehearsal so enjoyable! You really are a ray of sunshine,” she added.

Annabel concluded her sweet message by writing: “Thank you for everything. Not only will I miss dancing with you, I’m going to miss your infectious laugh and joyful energy that I was lucky enough to experience every day. Heres to many more fun times ahead xxxxx Love you so much.”

Many Strictly viewers have since taken to Annabel’s comments section to express what her dance journey has meant to them.

“Forever such a special partnership and friendship. Adore you both,” one fan replied.

“I think you have both been gifted something much more precious than a glitter ball. Well done on achieving so much, being semi finalists is an awesome thing,” another added.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes this Saturday on BBC One at 7pm.