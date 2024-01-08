Strictly winner Ellie Leach speaks out about future career plans

Ellie Leach has been looking to the future!

The former Coronation Street star claimed the glitterball trophy last month when she won Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Vito Coppola.

Now, as she prepares to embark on Strictly’s UK live tour, which begins on January 19, Ellie has been opening up about her plans for the future, and how the hit BBC show has changed her life.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, the actress asked her 417K followers to send her queries for a Q&A.

In one of her questions, Ellie was asked if she is now considering a future career on the West End, following her success on Strictly.

“I think that Strictly really brought out a side to me that I didn't realise I had!!!” the 22-year-old exclaimed in response, before going on to explain how it has affected her.

“Before starting I was so nervous, the idea of doing something completely out of my comfort zone especially LIVE in front of millions of people AND then being judged on it just sounded like my worst nightmare but it was also a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm so glad I said yes,” she penned.

“It completely changed my outlook on life and now I really feel like what is there to be scared of!!!! Now I'm a lot more open to things that I would have been completely scared of before!” she continued.

Ellie finished her message by writing: “If you have an opportunity just say YES!!!!! and if it doesn't work out then at least you can say you tried.”

Following her win, the former soap star will now be performing on the Strictly tour for the next month, where she will be joined by six of her fellow castmates – Bobby Brazier, Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Angela Scanlon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon.