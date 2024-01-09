Strictly stars react as Karim Zeroual is set to welcome first child

The Strictly Come Dancing family is growing once again!

One of the show’s former stars, Karim Zeroual, has announced that he is set to become a dad for the first time.

The children’s TV presenter – who made it to the Strictly final in 2019 – will be welcoming his first child with his partner Yaz.

Karim chose to take to social media last night to reveal his exciting baby news. On his Instagram account, the 30-year-old unveiled a sweet black-and-white photoshoot, containing four snaps of the parents-to-be revealing Yaz’s growing bump.

In the caption of his post, Karim went on to confirm that their little one is due very soon, and also shared if they will be welcoming a son or daughter.

“It’s been a minute family! I’m back with my proudest news yet! Baby Zeroual coming March 2024,” he gushed, before adding: “You are so loved already baby girl."

Many of Karim’s fellow Strictly alumni have since taken to the comments section of his post to congratulate him.

“This is amazing news! Welcome to the club little bro,” replied former professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who announced the birth of her first child last month.

“Awwwww congratulations guys!” wrote EastEnders star Emma Barton, who was a Strictly finalist in 2019 alongside Karim.

“Karimmm!!!! So happy for you xx,” added Bad Education actor Layton Williams, who was a runner-up in the 2023 series of the hit BBC show.

Meanwhile, on Yaz’s Instagram page, the mum-to-be chose to celebrate her pregnancy with the same set of images, exclaiming: “In our mum n dad era. Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl.”

Karim and Yaz tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but the couple do share occasional glimpses into their romance.

Marking Karim’s birthday last November, Yaz posted an adorable photo of them sharing a kiss and penned: “Happy 30th Birthday to my person. My love for you is crazy and I can’t wait for every other birthday together from now until forever.”