Strictly star Gorka Marquez celebrates big career move

Gorka Marquez is celebrating an exciting new career move.

The professional dancer is best known for starring in Strictly Come Dancing, which he joined back in 2016.

Gorka is hanging up his dancing shoes for now to pursue a new role in his home country of Spain.

The 33-year-old will be joining the judging panel for the Spanish version of Strictly, called Bailando con las Estrellas.

Gorka announced the exciting news to his 924K Instagram followers along with a picture of himself on the set of the Spanish show.

The dad-of-two explained, “I finally can share the news that I will be one of the Judges in the Spanish version of Strictly “Bailando con las Estrellas” @bailandoest”.

“So excited to back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life and excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time even if I am not sure I will be able to hold my self and not dance”.

“First show is this Saturday and I can’t wait”, he excitedly concluded.

Many of Gorka’s Strictly co-stars headed to the comments to congratulate him on this big career move.

Katya Jones wrote, “Get in!!!! Go show them Gorks!!!”.

“Ayeeeee go gorks”, penned Dianne Buswell, while Carlos Gu added, “Woohooooo, congratulations”.

Gorka’s fiancée Gemma Atksinson also commented on the post to share how proud she is of him.

She said, “Woohoo! So proud and so excited to watch (if I can figure out the Spanish tele)”.

Gemma also took to her Instagram Stories to unveil the news to her 1.9M followers by writing, “So Gorka is flipping sides for a while and is a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly! Their first show is Saturday!”.

“So proud of him, I know he'll be ace. Firm but fair I've suggested”, she added with laughing emojis.