Seann Walsh and Katya Jones to reunite at finale and Neil is raging

It's the dramz that just keeps on giving.

Comedian Seann Walshe might have been booted off Strictly Come Dancing a few weeks ago not long after he was pictured kissing married pro dancer partner, Katya Jones.

However, now it seems that the pair are to hit the dance floor together again, at the show's grand finale.

The news has come as quite a blow to Katya's husband Neil, who is also a pro dancer.

Poor aul Neil.

Reportedly, Neil ''will be gutted as when Seann was voted off the show, he was glad to see the back of him.''

The general atmosphere on the show has been happier since the 32-year-old's departure and ''things are back on track in his marriage – so he’ll be gutted when Seann is back on set.''

Seann and Katya's drunken kiss was blamed on too much booze and the Russian dancer made a statement after it hit the media, claiming that it in no way reflected her marriage to Neil.

A Strictly spokesperson has said that, "Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more.”

Meanwhile, Seann's former girlfriend, actor Rebecca Humphries, has spoken out about how she has been rebuilding her life after Seann's cheating was exposed.

She revealed on Instagram that she has penned a piece for Vogue Journal entitled, Rebecca Humphries On How Kindness Has Been Revamped In 2018.

She wrote, “Tales and accounts which have since been splashed throughout the entrance pages by full strangers about essentially the most private, deeply heartfelt side of my life.”

She continued, “However maybe the largest shock (no imply feat), has been of the 1000’s of people that recognised the Marvel Girl behind that assertion was on the similar time standing within the ruins of a shattered actuality – and their rush to supply humour, perspective and life-force to assist rebuild it.''

Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC One at 6:45pm.