Strictly fans react as Dianne Buswell shares emotional family update

Dianne Buswell has shared a moving update with her family after visiting her native Australia.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who was a runner-up in the 2023 final with Bobby Brazier, recently returned home to Oz with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, so that she could spend Christmas with her loved ones.

The festive trip had an emotional layer for the 34-year-old star, as she previously announced in November that her father Mark has been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, after several weeks of being back in Australia, Dianne has announced that herself and Joe have embarked on their trip home to the UK. However, before she departed Australia, the pro dancer chose to pay an emotional tribute to her nearest and dearest.

Taking to Instagram, Dianne decided to unveil a heartwarming video montage of her time in Australia with Joe for Christmas. In particular, the sweet clips showcase the Buswells enjoying a trip to the beach at sunset.

“home is wherever i’m with you,” Dianne gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“thank you for another amazing visit @joe_sugg and i leave with the fullest hearts and belly’s from mums cooking,” she penned sweetly, adding: “until next time my beautiful fam xx”.

Following her emotional update, many of Dianne’s 1M Instagram followers have sent her their well-wishes.

“What beautiful memories you have captured,” one fan replied.

“They are definitely going to miss you Dianne you have a wonderful family, you must be so proud xxx,” another wrote.

“Your Dad is looking well. Looks like Christmas has given him a boost,” a third fan added.

During her visit to Australia last month, Dianne took the opportunity to take her dad to his third round of chemotherapy treatment. At the time, the Strictly star posted video clips of herself accompanying Mark to hospital.

“Round 3, proud of you dad, always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face,” Dianne penned alongside the montage.