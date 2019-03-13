Stormi was almost called THIS very traditional flower name

Kylie Jenner caused quite a lot of controversy when she revealed the name of her first child.

Fans were divided by her daughter Stormi’s moniker when it was made public, and it looks like Kylie had originally chosen a stunning floral name for her little girl.

It is understood that Kylie decided to call her daughter Stormi at the last minute. She was planning on calling her Rose, after her favourite flower, for quite some time.

The businesswoman shared the fact during an Instagram Live last night.

Rose was one of three names Kylie had picked out during her pregnancy. She said the other name was ‘really weird’ but didn’t disclose what it was.

Commenting on making that big decision, Kylie said: “Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name.”

Kylie shares her daughter with her partner Travis Scott. The couple recently celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday on February 1.

When Stormi was born, her mum spoke about how wonderful the experience of pregnancy had been for her, after logging off social media for the entire nine months.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," Kylie wrote to her millions of followers.

"I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing," she added.