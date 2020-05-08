‘Still with us’: Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek

Kate Garraway has given another update on her husband Derek's condition as he continues to fight COVID-19. The presenter's husband has been in ICU since March with the virus.

Garraway has been posting updates on her Instagram every week. This week, she praised her neighbours and the people of Britain who have supported their frontline workers in the most moving ways over the past few weeks. "The neighbours turned into “red arrows” tonight for #clapthecarers #nhs & #keyworkers. Have taken so much comfort & inspiration from the spirit of the country beautifully personified by Captain Tom these past few weeks………and with VE Day tomorrow it’s a reminder of the strength and resilience that we all have within us if we pull together and keep going."

She shared: "Derek is still with us, fighting so hard to beat this virus." It is understood that Derek is in a coma but the presenter is able to speak to him via phone. The mum praised the frontline workers who have been caring for her dear husband, "Everyday I am awestruck by how hard every member of the nhs team is fighting to turn things around & bring him ( & so many others) home to their loved ones.

"You are amazing – thank you thank you Sending love to you all in these terrible times," she added.

The Good Morning Britain presenter celebrated her 53rd birthday this week, but admitted it was an emotional day without her husband there. "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one – 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek – so for the kids & I, his abscence was very present. But am very well aware could be worse – he is still here. So we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we – treasure & be grateful for the love around us – however distanced we are from it."