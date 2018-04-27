Steve Irwin’s family honour him as he receives Walk of Fame star

The one and only Steve Irwin was posthumously honoured yesterday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His wife Terri, 19-year-old daughter Bindi, and 14-year-old son Robert were all there to honour the legendary 'Crocodile Hunter'.

Steve died nearly 12 years ago, in September 2006, when a stingray barb pierced his heart. He is still beloved by many for the wild enthusiasm and love of animals he brought to TV screens everywhere.

This latest celebration of Steve's career means so much to his family, who have since carried on his conservation work.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Apr 26, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

"A moment in time I’ll always remember," Terri reflected on Twitter, "Steve received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Couldn’t be more proud."

The Irwins invited those attending the ceremony to wear their 'best khaki' in honour of the man who rocked the beige on most of his TV programmes.

We love the pictures the family shared from yesterday, and they certainly are pulling off that khaki! It must run in the family.

What an incredible day! A huge honour to unveil Dad’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also to celebrate with a gorgeous green anaconda. So very proud of my dad today. pic.twitter.com/dE86VIaDYO — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) 27 April 2018

Steve's kids were touched by the tribute to their father's life.

Bindi wrote on social media, "I’ll remember today forever. Such an emotional moment and beautiful chapter in our lives."

Robert expressed his own feelings on the day, saying:

We are delighted that his legacy was celebrated in such a special way.