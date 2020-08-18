Stephanie Meyer confirmed she’s writing two new Twilight books

That’s right, Twilight fans! Stephanie Meyer just announced that she has two more Twilight books on the way.

This is following on from the massive success which Meyer’s most recent novel received. Midnight Sun, which is Twilight told through Edward’s perspective, was released on August 4, and ended up selling more than a million copies in its first week, encouraging Meyer that the Twihard fan-base are still completely devoted.

Meyer announced in a livestream event with Books-A-Million that she’s working on two more Twilight books, which are currently in progress. “There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written, I think of the first one, so I know it's there,” Stephanie said.

However, it’s anticipated that these two new Twilight books won’t be in Edward’s perspective, following on from Midnight Sun. Stephanie said in an interview with The New York Times that writing in his point of view was not a super pleasant experience.

“This is it for Edward. Writing from his point of view makes me extra anxious. I think this gives you enough of a sense of what it’s like to be Edward that you could go and look at the other books and you would know what’s going on in his head,” Meyer stated.

Before you get too excited though, you probably shouldn’t expect a release date any time soon, as Meyer has also said that she wants her next novel to be something completely different. When asked what she plans on writing next, Meyers told The New York Times, “I’d like to do something in fantasy fantasy, where you have to have a map in the beginning of the book.”

While we’re waiting for more information, we'll just have to figure out how to convince Robert Pattinson to get back on board, and finish off the Twilight movie franchise for us.