Stephanie Lowe breaks silence after Phillip Schofield comes out

Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe has broken her silence after her husband announced he was gay. The couple, who share two daughters, have been married for 27 years.

Phillip revealed he was gay on Friday’s episode of This Morning. Speaking for the first time since her husband came out, Stephanie told The Sun: "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

"We’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family have also been so supportive and will help us going forward. Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in taking this brave step.”

Phillip and Stephanie married in 1993 after meeting through work. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Molly, the following year.

Stephanie gave birth to their second daughter Ruby in 1996.

Phillip praised his family for being so supportive during the most difficult time. He said: “There is no doubt living with this kind of secret can take people to the darkest of places. There is no question, in those moments, when I couldn’t see a way forward, it was Steph and my girls — through their strength — who hauled me back.”

In an interview with The Sun, he added: “But I understand completely why so many men and women in this country get to the point of suicide. I had Steph and I had my girls and I don’t think I could have left them like that.

“But if I hadn’t have had their support, then who knows?” he questioned.

The This Morning presenter stated that he was heartbroken over the emotional stress his family are facing: "Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family."