Step Up’s Jenna Dewan reveals she’s pregnant with baby no.3

Jenna Dewan is set to become a mum again.

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee as they are expecting another bundle of joy together.

This will be the couple’s second child together as they already have a three-year-old son, Callum. Jenna also shares a 10-year-old daughter named Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

To announce the exciting news of her pregnancy, the Step Up actress unveiled a heartwarming video that showcased her blossoming baby bump to social media.

Jenna shared the clip to her 9.4M Instagram followers, where Steve could be seen playing guitar and singing while she relaxed in a bath.

While her fiancé was playing a tune for her, Dewan smiled as she panned the camera to her baby bump.

The 43-year-old captioned the sweet clip, “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”.

Jenna also spoke to Romper about her pregnancy, revealing, “I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again”.

The Rookie star admitted that working while being pregnant is “exhausting… but also amazing. It helps balance my mind”.

“And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it’s easy, and it flows, and so I think that’s a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I’ve been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So I love it. You’re tired, but when is a mom not tired?”.

Opening up about expecting while being 43 years of age, Jenna revealed, “I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see”.

“I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, ‘OK, well, you just get it done’. I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens”.

Jenna and Steven then said that they haven’t found out the gender of their baby because, “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days”.

She added, “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now”.