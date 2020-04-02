‘Stay safe’: Love Island’s Anna Vakili returns to work as pharmacist

Love Island’s Anna Vakili has been praised for returning to work as a pharmacist to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The reality star confirmed her career change on Instagram during the week. She admitted that she wanted to do everything she possibly could to help combat the spread of the virus and to give back to the community.

Vakili posted a photo of her working at the till in the pharmacy to announce the news. She wrote: “"First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island," she told, "It's been almost a whole year! Wow, can't believe how fast it's gone.

She added: "Wasn't really planning on registering yet but with everything that's going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives."

After her first day at work, the Love Island star revealed how good it felt to be back. Taking to Instagram stories, she said that it felt good to have a proper routine in her life again.

“I forgot what it's like working 9-6. Is it weird that I actually missed it? Coming home from work tired and ready to relax. Having more of a structure/routine. Waking up early. Still not sleeping early though,” she shared.

The Love Island star is one of millions of front line workers who are taking care of their communities during this terrible time. There’s no doubt everyone is beyond grateful for the work they do.