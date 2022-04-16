Stay in Dublin with up to 6 friends sharing this fabulous bunkbed room!

Enjoy summer in the city with a 'Girlie or Guys OMG Getaway’ for up to 6 friends staying at the new four-star Grafton Hotel in the heart of fashionable Dublin 2, priced from €459 to €509 per night. This contemporary Art Deco inspired hotel has fabulous ‘OMG Bunk Rooms’ that can accommodate up to 6 people sharing, ideal for that ultimate get together.

Located a stone’s throw away from Grafton Street and St Stephens Green, The Grafton is the perfect base for all the top sporting and music events in the Aviva, Croke Park and 3 Arena, as well as for lots of great shopping.

The Grafton’s ‘OMG Bunk Rooms’ are spacious with two sets of comfortable bunks, a super king bed and separate bathroom and shower room, along with superfast Wi-Fi and Smart Chromecast TV giving guests access to their favourite TV apps for movies. Not every group of friends or family is 2+2 so the OMG Bunk Rooms are designed to sleep 6, without the expense of interconnecting rooms or uncomfortable camp beds.

The OMG Getaway Break is priced from €459 to €509 per night for between 3 – 6 sharing inclusive of full breakfast, a welcome prosecco and nibbles in the bar on arrival, with early check-in and late checkout. For more details, check out www.thegrafton.ie