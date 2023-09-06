Stars reacts as Les Mis’ Carrie Hope Fletcher reveals pregnancy

Carrie Hope Fletcher is going to be a mum!

Congratulations are in order for the West End star as she has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Joel Montague.

Carrie Hope is known for her performances on stage in huge musicals such as Les Misérables, where she played the roles of both Éponine and Fantine, as well as playing Wednesday Addams in the stage version of The Addams Family, and performing in Heathers: The Musical.

Since revealing the wonderful news, many famous faces have reacted to the pregnancy announcement online.

Carrie unveiled her pregnancy to the world by posting a snap of a chalkboard propped up between seats at a theatre with details of her little one on the way to her 595K Instagram followers.

On the chalkboard is written, “On 29.03.24 The role of ‘Baby Montague’ is due to be played by…”, alongside another picture of Carrie’s baby scan.

She captioned the sweet post, “We are beside ourselves to meet the newest member of our family early next year! This little one is already so loved”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments to congratulate Carrie and Joel on their wonderful news.

YouTuber Zoe Sugg wrote, “Ahh congratulations Carrie!”.

“Congratulations, wonderful news”, penned former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

Carrie’s sister-in-law, and wife to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, Giovanna, added, “Cannot wait to meet you little one!!”.

Carrie Hope and Joel tied the knot back in February when they eloped to Scotland for a private ceremony after less than a year of dating.

The parents-to-be held a big ceremony to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones last month, near Canterbury.

When reflecting on the large celebration, Carrie revealed, “The day was an absolute triumph! One Joel and I will be talking about for the rest of our lives”.