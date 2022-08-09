Stars pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John who passed away at age 73

Famed Australian actress, Olivia Newton-John, passed away on Monday morning, at 73-years-of-age.

Saddened by this harrowing news, many of Olivia’s friends and former co-stars have shared loving memories and tributes from over the years.

One of the first stars to pay tribute was Olivia’s good friend John Travolta, who she starred opposite in 1987’s classic musical, Grease.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta lovingly wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful throwback photo of Olivia. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.”

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he sweetly concluded.

Meanwhile fellow Aussie, Rebel Wilson, also shared a memorial of her own, remembering her time with Olivia as they filmed the 2011 comedy A Few Best Men. “You were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour,” Rebel gushed.

“Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals. You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 – I was only in the chorus, but it was a start!”

“You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together – what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone [heart emoji] Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo,” she beautifully wrote.

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling confirmed the heartbreaking news of Olivia’s passing on Monday evening, revealing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation,” the death announcement read.

Olivia was a mum to her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, whom she shared with her first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi. The pair were married for 10 years before divorcing in 1995. In July 2008, Newton-John and Easterling tied the knot during an Incan spiritual ceremony in Peru.