Stars delighted for Tasha Ghouri as she reveals latest project

Tasha Ghouri has unveiled a secret project she’s been working on for the past year.

The former Love Island star has delighted fans and famous faces alike after revealing she’s written a new book.

Tasha already released a novel titled Hits Different in June of this year, and now she will be publishing a more personal book called Your Superpower.

The 26-year-old will be opening up about her life after being born deaf and will also feature interviews with people who have disabilities and differences of their own.

Sharing the news to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Ghouri showcased the front cover of the book as she held it up while smiling from ear-to-ear.

She captioned the post, “Sooooo excited to announce which has been in the works for the past year! “Your superpower” will be out next year February 2025!”.

“This book is a very special one close to the heart, I really open up about my experiences, how I overcame hurdles growing up to feeling confident in embracing who i am now. I always believed that we are given obstacles in life to overcome them, to grow and become stronger each time”.

Tasha continued, “Throughout this book, I also interview people who open up about their disabilities and differences of all kinds, such as blindness, alopecia, acne, mental health, and will show how you can use your difference to make a difference, educational points and how to be unapologetically yourself”.

“My parents also have a lot to share from their experience throughout this, they really opened up and so thankful they took part in this! Thank you”.

The 26-year-old closed off by adding, “I’m super proud of this one. It really is a special one and will help guide you to find your self confidence and self love!! This has always been a passion of mine to help others as much as I can, this book is perfect for advice, guidance and pure honesty”.

Many stars headed to the comments to share their excitement over Tasha’s big news.

Her Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Punam Krishan, wrote, “So proud of you. Can’t wait to read this”.

“This is amazing yes Tash”, penned another of her Strictly co-stars, Sarah Hadland.

Former Love Island star Chloe Burrows added, “Smashing it my girl!!!!!!!!”.