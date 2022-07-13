Stalker tried to collect David & Victoria Beckham’s daughter from school

Football legend David Beckham has opened up about a terrifying incident as an obsessed stalker attempted to collect his daughter from school.

58-year-old Sharon Bell has been contacting the former footballer since 2016 through a series of worrying letters, believing that the two of them are in a relationship.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Ms Bell has also claimed that she is the biological mother of David and Victoria’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, and that the Beckham’s stole her eggs to conceive Harper.

Ms Bell arrived at Harper’s school last November and attempted to collect her, telling school staff that she is her mother. Victoria was also present and soon police were called to take Ms Bell away.

Ms Bell has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Speaking about the frightening experience in a statement shared in Westminster Magistrates Court, David said, “I felt like the language in the letters was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening to me and my family – and this worried me.”

“She appeared with no warning, making the threat more targeted and intimidating. I felt helpless and angry that there was nothing I could do,” he added.

Meanwhile, mum-of-four Victoria confessed that she is now “very concerned and anxious about Harper going to the park or being taken on school trips.”

On several occasions, Ms Bell attempted to visit the Beckhams’ home, as she planned to do in the letters she wrote to David.

“You said if I write to you first and I'm unarmed (which I will be) then I can come in for a chat and a tea (Earl Grey is my favourite tea). I really want to chat to you, so please can I come in for a chat?” she wrote in one letter.

In another letter she claimed that Spice Girls star Victoria owed her money, before asking that she not be around when Ms Bell pops over. “Victoria owes me some money, David, as she said she's been robbing my bank account for years, which isn't very nice. I would appreciate it if she wasn't there,” the letter read.

The court charged Ms Bell with stalking, however, she will not have to face a criminal trial due to her mental health disorder.