Stacey Solomon shares sweet tribute to son Rex on his birthday

Stacey Solomon has pulled out all the stops for son Rex as he turns three with an ad-roar-able dinosaur themed party.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared a snap of her, hubby Joe and son Leighton dressed up as dinosaurs as Rex beams with happiness standing among them.

The mum-of-four captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Rex. Oh we love you so much our happy, kind, wonderful Dino loving pickle. 3 years has gone too fast”.

“We hope you enjoyed your special day… to the moon and back darling boy.

She continued, “We’ve spent the last few hours just running around the garden dressed like this. Rex has asked if the dinos can come to his next birthday tomorrow too so looks like we will be wearing these everyday for the next few weeks”.

“For anyone wondering- In order from left to right Joe, Me, Leighton. Zachy the photographer and Rose with grandad”.

“Thank you for all of your lovely messages! He’s had the best most simple day & now fast asleep and we weren’t far behind him”.

Credit: Instagram

Friends of the 32-year-old wrote birthday messages for Rex in the comments under the post.

Cleaning expert Mrs Hinch penned, “Amazing. Rexs little face Stace. Happy 3rd birthday beautiful boy. I just know you would have had the bestest day ever. Lots of love from me, Jamie, your bestie Ronnie and Lennie. We love you xxx”.

Mrs Hinch’s husband Jamie wrote, “Happy birthday Rex! Hope you have had an amazing day. Lots of love”.

“Class!! Happy bday little man”, added singer Jake Quickenden.

Credit: Instagram

Stacey also had lots of roar-some dinosaur-themed decorations with a tent, dinosaur toys and a ball pit all set up in their garden. Rex’s birthday cake even featured dinosaurs on it, as well as the family’s pet dogs.

On her stories, the television personality wrote, “Every year they get older is always bitter sweet. I love watching them grow but at the same time I could stay in some of these moments forever… it all goes far too quickly. To the moon and back pickle. Happy Third Year in this crazy world”.

Stacey is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary, 10-year-old Leighton and Rose (seven months), whom she calls her ‘pickles’.