Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming new photo of Rex

Stacey Solomon’s Instagram has been a source of joy during this lockdown. The presenter’s genuine and down-to-earth personality is a breath of fresh air on Instagram, and we just can’t get enough of her tap to tidy posts, her DIY projects and her daily updates on little Rex.

The singer’s youngest son has got to be one of the cutest kiddos we’ve ever seen. Stacey shared a new snap of her little boy last night and he has grown up so much.

Rex looked as cheeky as ever in the snap as he sat on Stacey’s lap. The Loose Women presenter revealed that she finally found time to wash and blow dry her hair so she had to capture it on camera.

The mum wrote, “Just Because. The new nose scrunch is my favourite. And because I had to have one picture on the grid with my clean, dry, Afghan Hound hair do.”

She added, “I’m going to try and make this last a few weeks, who knows when I’ll get the opportunity to wash & dry it again.

“I hope you’re all okay, thinking of you always… Happy Sunday everyone. Love you,” she gushed.

Stacey’s positive messages have been highly encouraging for her followers. Stacey was recently trolled over her smile, but instead of letting the nasty comments get to her. The mum told her followers that you should never let anybody control your happiness.

“Don’t give them the power to take your smile away. The only keeper of your happiness is you. So keep it far away from harm.”

Words to live by.