Stacey Solomon pens moving response to trolls who mocked her

Stacey Solomon has penned an empowering note after being the victim of awful online bullying. Celebrities are adored by millions, but they’re also ridiculed by cruel trolls. Nasty comments are left on photos, inboxes are filled with mean remarks that undoubtedly cause upset, no matter who you are.

The mum-of-three posted a series of mean remarks that were made about her smile, but didn’t let the trolls get the better of her. Instead she posted a heartwarming note about why we all need to focus on the good people in the world.

Alongside a gorgeous photo of Stacey, Joe and their son Rex, she shared: “Never let the world change your smile. Instead use your smile to change the world.

“I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to each and every one of you for always being so bloody lovely. So kind and supportive. For sending messages that build people up and make them feel like they have THE best group of friends EVER.

“You are angels and you have no idea what difference you make to someone who sometimes need to hear your kind words. There will always be someone out there trying to bring you down.”

She added: “Don’t give them the power to take your smile away. The only keeper of your happiness is you. So keep it far away from harm. You deserve to be happy.”

We’ll certainly be taking Stacey’s advice on board!