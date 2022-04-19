Stacey Solomon shares adorable snaps of baby Rose’s 1st Easter

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of her daughter Rose enjoying her first Easter to her 5.1M followers.

With Rose dressed in a lovely pink dress with a giant bow and pink bunny headband, she looked as cute as a button sitting on Stacey’s dining table.

On the post Stacey wrote the caption, “Rose’s 1st Easter. I couldn’t resist”.

“I actually forgot Rose even wore this outfit, it was on for 0.5 seconds until it was straight into a sink soak after an eggy breakfast”.

We love how open Stacey is with what happens behind the scenes. A true Instagram versus reality queen!

She closed the caption by saying, “I hope you had a lovely weekend. Happy Easter weekend. Lots of love from all of us”.

Friends of the 32-year-old headed to the comments to say how lovely little Rose looked. Expert cleaner Mrs Hinch penned, “So so beautiful Rose, happy Easter”.

Founder of In The Style Adam Frisby added, “Awww look at her she looks adorable”, with socialite Lady Victoria Hervey writing, “Cutie can’t wait to meet her”.

Fans also agreed that Rose was the cutest bunny they’d seen this year with one fan writing, “Gorgeous, the cutest little bunny”, and another adding, “So adorable, her smile is so precious. Hope you all had a great Easter”.

Stacey shared the post to her Instagram stories with the text, “I hope this brings a smile to the end of your bank holiday as much as it did us”.

Rose was born in October 2021, making her six months old now. She celebrated her first Easter with her older brothers Zachary (14), Leighton (nine) and two-year-old Rex.