Stacey Solomon reveals ‘wedding bubble’ is coming to the end

Since Stacey Solomon tied the knot to Joe Swash in their gorgeous back garden wedding last month, Stacey has been sharing small pieces from their honeymoon with her fans.

Stacey revealed that the pair opted to stay at home to celebrate their honeymoon, calling it a ‘homeymoon’ instead, because she and Joe wanted to spend time away from work with their family while the children were off school for the summer holidays.

The time has absolutely flown by because the 32-year-old has now shared that their ‘wedding bubble’ is drawing to an end as she and Joe are returning to work in just a few days and their little ones prepare to go back to school.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared an adorable black and white snap of herself and three-year-old Rex smiling together to her 5.3M followers.

Solomon captioned the post, “Only three more days till we are back to work and the end of the wedding bubble so trying to have as much fun as possible before then”.

She continued, “Late nights and snuggles. Hope you’re all ok. Hope you’ve all had a lovely bank holiday lots of love from me & Rex”.

Since getting hitched, the Tap to Tidy author has been delighting fans by sharing glimpses of her wedding and honeymoon. On one occasion, she and Joe enjoyed their first ‘date night’ as husband and wife and got to tick some items off their ‘honeymoon bucket list’.

One of the excursions on the bucket list included going to see Simply Red live- a sentimental moment as the songs have a close place in Joe’s heart and reminds him of his late dad.