Stacey Solomon posts emotional clip of son with great grandmother

Stacey Solomon is lucky enough to still have her grandmother in her life and enjoys bringing her four young children to visit her.

The Loose Women panellist is currently enjoying time away from work for her ‘homeymoon’- Stacey and Joe’s version of a honeymoon where they have decided to stay at home with their children for the rest of summer.

Stacey took the opportunity to enjoy a catch-up with her grandmother and has shared a touching moment from the day between her son Rex and his great-grandmother.

Credit: Instagram

Solomon took to her Instagram Stories to share a black and white video of Rex giving his 93-year-old great-grandmother a kiss on the cheek which brought a huge smile to her face.

Celine Dion’s These are the Special Times plays over the cute moment that was caught on camera.

The 32-year-old captioned the sweet clip, “Great Grandma. Kisses and cuppas. Had the best day with great grandma. We love you grandma so so much”.

She continued, “We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Rex loves every single story you tell him and misses you already. To the moon and back Great Grandma”.

The mum-of-four has previously opened up on Instagram about how hard it was to not be able to visit her grandmother due to Covid-19 restrictions, and how lucky she was that her daughter got to meet her great-grandmother on her 93rd birthday.

“We are so so grateful to have you Grandma. You’re incredibly special to us and we love you so very much. We haven’t been able to see you enough over the last two years but we are excited and grateful to start making memories again to love and treasure as much as we treasure you”.

Three-year-old Rex is Stacey’s youngest son, whom she shares with her new husband, Joe Swash. They also have a 10-month-old daughter named Rose together. The Tap to Tidy author is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.